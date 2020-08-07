Cargill invests $15 million to set up plant in Pune for cattle supplements

The firm is also launching its global brand, Carfe, in India.

Cargill has invested $15 million in a new bioindustrial plant in Pune to produce bypass fats, which are health and nutrition supplements for dairy cattle. This facility will also manufacture specialty industrial waxes for the tyre and plastic industry.

Cargill has opened a high-pressure hydrogenation plant in Kurkumbh, Pune. The plant has an annual capacity of 35,000 tonne, making it one of the largest facilities to manufacture bypass fats and specialty waxes in the country. The product is targeted at dairy farmers for improving milk productivity. The firm is also launching its global brand, Carfe, in India. It is already available in developed dairy cattle markets worldwide and will now be locally manufactured.

Keerthy Pethaiyan, regional director, Cargill Bioindustrial, India, said, India has been the largest milk producer in the world for over two decades, but its milk productivity is 20% lower than the world average.

The product would help enhancing milk production, improve global competitiveness of the Indian dairy sector and translate to improved earnings for farmers, he added.

The market for bypass fats is expected to reach 70,000 tonne in the next five years, Pethaiyan said. Cargill India had a turnover of around $1.3 billion in India in 2019 which was dominated by the edible oil business with 12 manufacturing plants.