CARE revises outlook for Future Enterprises’ long term bank facilities to ‘negative’

CARE Ratings on Tuesday changed the outlook for long-term bank facilities — term loans, non-convertible debenture issue and fixed deposit programme — of Future Enterprises from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. Data from Bloomberg showed that, total debt of Future Enterprises stood at Rs 6,545 crore lakh crore as on March 2019.

Ratings of the long-term bank facilities-term loans, amounting to Rs 1,518.72 crore, non-convertible debenture issue amounting to Rs 4,481.50 crore and fixed deposit programme amounting to Rs 700 crore has continued to be rated as CARE AA-.

The agency revised the outlook to negative on account of elevated levels of debt leading to higher associated costs and increase in pledged shares at promoter level, thereby reducing the financial flexibility. The outlook may be revised to ‘stable’ in case of reduction in debt levels, improvement in financial flexibility and the ability of the company to generate returns as envisaged.

“The increase in shares pledged by promoters in Future Enterprises Limited and Future Retail Limited coupled with decline in market capitalisation has led to reduced financial flexibility. The ability of the company to reduce the quantum of pledged shares within the envisaged timelines is a key rating monitorable,”said CARE in a release.

In its rating rationale, the rating agency stated that the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities and instruments of Future Enterprises (FEL) takes into consideration the significant experience of promoters and management team combined with management focus on on-going divestments across non-core businesses.

“The rating strengths are, however, tempered by significant increase in debt levels as on March 31, 2019 to fund the renovation/capex, increase in working capital requirement and strategic acquisitions by company, which are higher than anticipated by CARE,” said the report.