Car review | New BMW X4 — It makes even X3 look ordinary

The new BMW X4 is like photogenic food, a dressed-up dish—a dish in which you pay less for the food and more for its Instagram worthiness. It’s a poor analogy, but you get the idea.

What is the X in BMW?

The X series in BMW are sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that the company, interestingly, calls sport activity vehicles (SAVs). These include the odd-numbered X1, X3, X5 and X7. But because there is a considerable price difference between the models, BMW also has the even-numbered X4 and X6—to ‘fill in’ the model range. So as to differentiate from the odd-numbered SAVs, the even-numbered X4 and X6 are more coupé-like and more stylish, but not necessarily better vehicles.

What is the X4?

Now the X4 is essentially the X3, but one that has a coupé-like profile, looks bigger and sleeker, is more expensive, and looks far more expensive.

What defines its design?

The X4 is definitely a unique vehicle concept, combining the robustness of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé. It’s a head-turner, no doubt. Its striking front design is pure BMW—a solid stance, the powerful-looking Kidney Grille and large air inlets. The coupé-style roofline slides into the rear window before dipping down more steeply to the rear. The rear design is also unique—a strong shoulder area, and wraparound tail-lights with 3D styling. Adding to its sporty stance are twin exhaust pipes, a large automatic tailgate and the low-slung roof spoiler.

How’s the cabin?

It’s luxurious, and loaded with features. The cabin provides you with the highest levels of comfort and functionality. The seating position is elevated, so you get a good view of the road. Also, sport seats for driver and front passenger come with numerous adjustment options. The 40:20:40 split function makes the rear seating and boot area versatile.

However, because of its coupé-style roofline, the space in the boot is not as good, or as functional, as perhaps what you will find in the X3. The rear seating area of the X4 has slightly lesser headroom compared to the cheaper X3. And lastly, the X4 has thick pillars, so you don’t get a very good view of the road. Similarly, the view from the Inside Rear View Mirror isn’t good either, so more often than not you have to rely on sensors.

Which engines power it?

There are three engine options in the X4, and all in M Sport trim:

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 265hp and torque of 620Nm; it helps accelerate the car from 0-100kph in just 6 seconds. This model, called the X4 xDrive30d M Sport X, is priced `65.9 lakh.

Then there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine (190hp and 400Nm; 0-100kph in 8 seconds). This model, called the X4 xDrive20d M Sport X, is priced `60.6 lakh.

There is also a petrol version, the X4 xDrive30i M Sport X, which is priced Rs 63.5 lakh. It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS-6 compliant engine (252hp and 350Nm; 0-100kph in 6.3 seconds).

A lovely thing about the X4 is the way it drives—one, the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts, and two, unlike certain other SUVs of this size, the X4 drives like a coupé, like a sedan, and there is absolutely no body-roll. And all models are xDrive versions—BMW’s all-wheel-drive system.

It’s available in four colours: Alpine White non-metallic, and three shades of metallic—Flamenco Red, Phytonic Blue and Carbon Black. Also, the cabin gets fine leather upholstery, called the Vernasca, as standard with the following combinations: beige with decor stitching, black with décor stitching, black with contrast stitching in red, and black and cognac with decor stitching. The BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock is also standard, as is the gimmicky BMW Gesture Control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for controlling a number of in-car functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive wireless charging for both mobile phones and the BMW Display key.

Is it better than X3?

Even though the X3 and X4 have a lot of similarities, the X4 is so plush and so stylish that it makes the already-luxurious X3 look utilitarian. For about Rs 5 lakh extra (over an X3), the X4 offers you M Sport treatment, less space, and far more turning heads wherever you take it.