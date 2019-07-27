Car review: How Lamborghini Huracan Evo is better than others – its engine power, price and other details

Spanish for ‘hurricane’, the Huracán Evo is a super sports car. It is based on the Huracán Performante (one of the best performance cars in the world), and even tries to better it with its own futuristic vehicle control systems.

There are few, very few cars in this world that don’t roll around corners, don’t ever feel low on power, and in which there is zero hesitation while pressing the accelerator. These cars are not used for transport; these are sport, super sport. Meet Lamborghini Huracán Evo. We drive it on the Madras Motor Race Track near Chennai.

What is the Huracán Evo?

Control: It gets the new Lamborghini rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system working on all four wheels. At its heart is a technology called the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata)—a CPU that controls the car’s dynamic behaviour. It has another technology called the LPI (Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale)—a set of accelerators and gyroscope sensors placed at the car’s centre of gravity. It monitors lateral, longitudinal and vertical accelerations, as well as roll, pitch and yaw rates. Both these technologies give the Huracán Evo exceptional control at almost all speeds. (The LDVI takes real-time inputs from tyres, suspension and driving style, and then based on some calculations it predicts the best driving set-up for the next moment.)

Aerodynamics: The new front bumper starts low, leading to better aerodynamic efficiency. The side profile is artsy, featuring Lamborghini’s hexagon design references in the windows, on the wheel design and around the side air intakes. The rear is sexy; it reflects the wide, open, naked design of the Huracán Performante.

Which engine powers it?

It’s got a 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine that delivers peak power of 640bhp (470kW) at 8,000rpm with 600Nm of torque delivered at 6,500rpm. With a dry weight of 1,422-kg, the Huracán Evo has a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg per bhp, it accelerates from 0-100kph in a claimed 2.9 seconds (from 0-200kph in 9 seconds), and braking from 100kph to a stop is achieved in 31.9 metres. It has a claimed top speed of more than 325kph.

How does it drive?

It’s a car for the Gods, and for some exceptional drivers. You need to be hugely involved with the vehicle to fully enjoy and control it, and more importantly, appreciate it. There are three driving modes that you have to manually select, using a control either on the steering wheel or centre console:

Strada: For everyday, comfortable driving (best enjoyed in automatic gearbox mode).

Sport: The suspension and steering turn more responsive.

Corsa: For the most extreme driving environments, such as racetracks (preferably manual gearbox mode).

On the racetrack, it drives almost as well as a professional racing car. It tackles corners with finesse and accelerates like a fighter jet, all the while producing that iconic Lamborghini sound. It rides on Pirelli P Zero tyres

(20-inch rim).

How is the cabin?

The 8.4-inch touchscreen lets you control most car functions. The seat is very low and the seating area is small (it’s a two-seater). It’s not as comfortable as conventional cars, but is loaded with luxury (new Evo trim in Alcantara and leather mix), and every car can be customised to individual tastes.

Is it a sensible buy?

Being a sensible buy and appealing to your senses are two different things. The Huracán Evo is priced Rs 3.9 crore (plus taxes). That makes it about a crore more expensive than the mighty Urus (a Lamborghini SUV that seats five and is supremely comfortable), but then the Huracán Evo is entertainment; it’s super-sport, not transport.

And it’s shaped like wind.