Car review: BMW 630i Gran Turismo

630i GT essentially fills the gap between the 5-Series and the 7-Series—it’s slightly bigger than the 5-Series and slightly smaller than the 7-Series.

GT, short for ‘Gran Turismo’, or ‘Grand Tourer’ in English, is a high-performance car that offers you the benefits of both a sedan and a crossover. GT is a very European concept, where people go on road trips from one country to another within the continent, covering distances of over 1,000-km per day. These cars have powerful engines to support long-distance driving, generous luggage space, and a spacious cabin for five people to travel in comfort. In India, however, GT cars, especially those sold by BMW, serve a different purpose—that of filling the gap between existing car lines. It makes sense, because in India we still don’t have enough expressways to support long-distance driving and, importantly, not the culture either.

So, the 630i GT essentially fills the gap between the 5-Series and the 7-Series—it’s slightly bigger than the 5-Series and slightly smaller than the 7-Series.

It doesn’t look as regal as the 7-Series or as sporty as the 5-Series

The 630i GT is an eye-catcher—not because looks as regal as the 7-Series or as sporty as the 5-Series. It’s an eye-catcher because it looks bulky—the long bonnet gives it a powerful appearance, and its frameless windows, the coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate convey sporting flair. The active rear spoiler provides visual lightness and reduces lift at touring speeds.

The cabin is spacious for five people to travel in comfort. It has an elevated seating position, giving the driver a good view of the road. The rear seating area resembles a 5-star lounge, with a two-part panorama glass-roof, two touchscreens, and electrically-operated seat adjustment. The boot offers 610 litres of space (equal to most SUVs).

It gets the BMW Gesture Control technology—which recognises six predefined hand movements for controlling a number of functions, such as changing radio channel stations and controlling volume simply by moving your fingers in the air. And even though it gets the fancy BMW Display Key fob, the high-tech remote parking facility is missing.

Its two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190kW (258bhp) and torque of 400Nm, accelerating the car from 0-100kph in just 6.3 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic transmission performs almost imperceptible gearshifts. There are different driving modes—Sport, Comfort, Comfort+ Eco Pro and Adaptive. Ride quality, especially in Comfort mode, is excellent, and like a few top-class SUVs, its suspension can be raised on the go. The claimed fuel-efficiency is 15.6kpl, and I got about 10kpl in Delhi’s weekday traffic.

Because it’s locally produced, the 630i GT is priced competitively (Rs 58.9 lakh, ex-showroom). Its rear seat might not be as comfortable as that of the gold standard in its class (Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB) and its body shape might not be to everyone’s liking, but what makes the 630i GT unique is its ability to offer the comfort of a luxury sedan and the functionality of a crossover, and then add a cue or two from SUVs.