Car buyers alert! Special monsoon offers announced by this automobile maker

In a bid to increase its market presence, Tata Motors on Monday announced special monsoon offers for car buyers across India ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 on the Zest, Zest Premio, Sumo and Bolt. The series of monsoon offers announced by the company include exchange discounts up to Rs 15,000 for select models (which vary from city to city) and all variants of the Nexon and Tiago. Meanwhile, the company has been offering first year’s comprehensive insurance on the Tigor, Nano, Hexa, Safari Storme, and Zest models, at Rs 1.

Dealer sources say the Zest, Bolt and Sumo are not as fast moving products like Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

So the company generally gives discounts on old cars in order to give them a sales push. “If a a customer is told that he is being given comprehensive insurance of Rs 1, he wouldn’t be flattered much. Instead if he is told he is given a cash discount worth Rs 20,000- 30,000, the customer would be more inclined to make the purchase.”