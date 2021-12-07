  • MORE MARKET STATS

Captive power plants continue to suffer from coal shortage

By: |
December 07, 2021 3:45 AM

At present, coal rake supplies to the CPPs are at levels of 40-50%. CPP-based industries that play a critical role in infrastructure growth, had been either stopped or curtailed of coal supplies.

The government under the “priority sector coal supplies” ordered that the available coal be diverted to the coal starved IPPs resultant shrinkage of supplies to the CPPs having coal based installed capacity of 56,000 MW of the CPP's total installed capacity of 78,000 MW.The government under the “priority sector coal supplies” ordered that the available coal be diverted to the coal starved IPPs resultant shrinkage of supplies to the CPPs having coal based installed capacity of 56,000 MW of the CPP's total installed capacity of 78,000 MW.

Captive power plant (CPP) based industries are continuing to suffer with insufficient coal stock position at the plant head, despite Coal India (CIL) building up 10 days stock at the independent power producer plants following a shortage in supplies between mid-August and end November.

At present, coal rake supplies to the CPPs are at levels of 40-50%. CPP-based industries that play a critical role in infrastructure growth, had been either stopped or curtailed of coal supplies.

Related News

The government under the “priority sector coal supplies” ordered that the available coal be diverted to the coal starved IPPs resultant shrinkage of supplies to the CPPs having coal based installed capacity of 56,000 MW of the CPP’s total installed capacity of 78,000 MW.

The Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA), the apex body of captive power producers, in a recent representation to the ministries of coal, railways and power said, the sudden decision of diverting coal left CPP dependent industries with no time to devise mitigation plans for sustainable operations. This move either led the CPPs to curtail generation or come to a standstill. “On an average, CPP based industries are getting less than 50% coal against secured linkages and CIL auctions,” the ICPPA said in its representation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Captive power plants continue to suffer from coal shortage
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Institutional investors favour all 37 resolutions since November 26: IiAS
2Valli Arunachalam hopes her case against Murugappa group would be heard on merit at NCLT
3Job opportunities in telecom expected to grow by 20%: TeamLease