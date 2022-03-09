CapitaLand Investment appoints Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam as CEO India Business Parks

Gauri Shankar will bring more than 20 years of experience to the role and will succeed Vinamra Srivastava, who will relocate to Singapore to assume a new role within the CapitaLand Group.

Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has appointed Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam as chief executive officer, India Business Parks, with effect from April 1, 2022, as part of its ongoing leadership change.

Gauri Shankar will bring more than 20 years of experience to the role and will succeed Vinamra Srivastava, who will relocate to Singapore to assume a new role within the CapitaLand Group. Formerly the head of investment and chief financial officer of Ascendas-Firstspace, CLI’s India logistics venture, Gauri Shankar will be based in Bengaluru, the headquarters for CLI’s India business parks business. He will oversee CLI’s India business parks operations, investment, development, asset management and private fund management, as well as grow its portfolio of assets in the country. A graduate of London Business School, Gauri Shankar has also held key positions in Accenture, Deloitte, Samba Financial Group and TAIB Bank, in Singapore, India as well as in the Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Jonathan Yap, CEO, (fund management), who also oversees CLI’s business in India, said: “India is a core market for CapitaLand Investment, and it has significant potential for expansion as part of our growth strategy to position the company as a leading global real estate investment manager. Gauri Shankar has been in the company for over 10 years and has played a key role in launching and expanding our logistics business in India. He also brings a wealth of experience in private equity real estate investment and fund management as well as corporate finance. We are confident that Gauri Shankar will continue the momentum in leading a talented team through the company’s next phase of growth and delivering value to our stakeholders. We would like to thank Vinamra for his significant contributions to our India business and for successfully navigating our operations through recent times.”

CLI has presence across the full real estate value chain in India—from owning, developing and managing properties to fund management through Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) and private funds. The group has a portfolio of over 20 business and IT parks, industrial, lodging, logistics, as well as a data centre campus across seven cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. CLI currently has over 20 million square feet of assets under management (AUM) valued at about 3.3 billion Singapore Dollar (Rs 18,200 crore). In October 2019, CapitaLand announced that it aims to more than double its AUM in India to $7 billion Singapore Dollar (Rs 38,600 crore) by 2024.

