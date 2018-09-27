Capital erosion: Rumours of loan against property regulations may have hit NBFC stocks

LAP is a category of loans normally availed by medium and small businesses.

The recent sell-off in shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) may have been aided in part by rumours that regulators may tighten reporting norms for such companies, especially with respect to their loan against property (LAP) portfolios.

LAP is a category of loans normally availed by medium and small businesses. However, there are murmurs in the industry about how some NBFCs may have under-reported the size of their LAP portfolios, classifying some of them as housing loans instead.

“It is difficult to identify companies who may be doing this, but I have heard that the practice is rampant,” a former executive with a financial regulator told FE.

LAP is seen to be a riskier category than mortgages as borrowers are typically less fearful of losing other properties to a lender than they are of losing their own house. Also, the value of collateral associated with LAP portfolios may erode, as has been the case in recent years.

Delinquencies in the LAP category have ticked up this year. According to consumer credit-scoring firm TransUnion Cibil, LAP was the only consumer product category which witnessed a significant increase in serious delinquency rates, growing by 65 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 3.04% in the June quarter this year.

In July, rating agency Moody’s said that rising interest rates for LAP to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the rest of 2018, together with cautious underwriting by lenders in light of rising delinquencies, will pose a risk for Indian asset-backed securities (ABS) deals backed by such assets.

“We consider that the expected rise in interest rates for LAP will reduce refinancing options for small business owners, adversely affecting existing borrowers,” says Dipanshu Rustagi, assistant vice president and analyst, Moody’s.

“Higher interest rates will also lead to an increase in loan repayment amounts for borrowers who cannot extend loan terms,” added Rustagi.

