Capgemini names Srinivas Kandula as Chairman, Ashwin Yardi as CEO of India operations

French technology major Capgemini Tuesday said it has appointed Srinivas Kandula as Chairman of the company in India. Besides, Ashwin Yardi, former India COO, has been named as the CEO of Capgemini India, a statement said. Kandula and Yardi will report to Thierry Delaporte, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), whose responsibility also includes Indian operations, it added. In his new role, Kandula will focus on augmenting the brand and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders. He will also take charge of an important group initiative focused on top talent, leveraging his extensive experience in human resources.

Kandula served as CEO of Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee between January 2016 and December 2018. Prior to that, he has worked with IGATE, Power Grid Corporation of India and Sasken Communication Technologies. Yardi, who will become a member of the Group Executive Committee in place of Srinivas, joined Capgemini in 2001. He has served as COO of Capgemini India from January 2016 and was in charge of operations, delivery, capability development and innovation across India.

“With 1,00,000 people – half of our workforce – based in India across 12 locations, this leadership reinforcement is a natural step and fully reflects how Capgemini in India’s role is at the very heart of our group; its scale; and its ambition for growth as a leader in the industry,” Delaporte said.