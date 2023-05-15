Cantabil Retail Q4FY23 profit up 107.9% at Rs 16.88 cr, revenue at 172.84 cr on large transactions, new stores

Cantabil Retail India on Monday posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 16.88 crore, up 107.9 per cent from Rs 8.12 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue at Rs 172.84 crore, up 29.9 per cent as against Rs 133.03 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, on account larger average transaction amounts, as well as an uptick in customer visits and the introduction of newly established stores. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 41.7 crore, primarily attributed to improved per unit prices and more favorable procurement costs, Cantabil said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, Cantabil posted revenue from operations at Rs 551.72 crore in FY23, up 43.96 per cent on-year, led by steady increase in revenues from same store growth and new stores.

Cantabil’s performance during Q4 and FY23

Cantabil added 69 stores during the financial year across 14 states, taking the total EBO count to 447 outlets across 220+ cities and towns in India. As of FY23, it has total EBO floor space of 5,25,892 sqft. “We stuck to our plan of targeting new locations and geographies, opening new stores and pushing in through right branding tools, which enabled us to increase our ticket size. During the year, we have expanded our reach across various online platforms opening up new opportunities for growth and reaching a wider customer base as in today’s digital age it makes a promising avenue for expanding the business even further,” said Vijay Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, Cantabil Retail India.

Cantabil has an in-house manufacturing facility spread across 1.50 Lakh sqft in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, with a capacity to produce 15 Lakh pieces of garments per annum across products. It recently upgraded its facility by investing in the washing plant and adding the latest machinery. It also has a 30+ team of in-house designers and sourcing team.