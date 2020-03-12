Can’t get hand sanitizer, face mask in shops? Demand rises over 5 times in these Indian cities

Amid the coronavirus alarm in India, the sale of face masks, sanitizer, and gloves have soared in the country. (Bloomberg image)

If you badly want a face mask and sanitizer to protect yourself from global pandemic coronavirus, but cannot find them anywhere in the market, here’s why this is happening. Amid the coronavirus alarm in India, the sale of face masks, sanitizer, and gloves have soared in the country. The demand for these protective products has skyrocketed to the tune of over 500 per cent in the last 15 days, compared to the previous 15 days. The virus that has so far killed over 4,000 people and has affected over 1.2 lakh people worldwide, has dramatically pushed the demand for personal protective equipment in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other major cities of India.

In the last 15 days, the demand for sanitizers has increased by 559 per cent; face mask has increased by 334 per cent; hand wash has increased by 81 per cent; and disposable gloves has increased by 66 per cent, according to TradeIndia.com. Apart from the three big cities, the demand for personal protective equipment has also substantially surged in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Surat, Pune, Srinagar, etc.

Amid a rise in demand, many new brands have also started to appear in the market that may eventually fill the gap to a certain extent. “There is a major rise in the manufacturing and export of personal protective equipment as people rush to medical stores to get their hands on either N95 or surgical face masks to protect themselves from the threat of coronavirus,” said Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com. The major demand is witnessed from Indian cities and mostly for reselling purposes, he added. Along with the mask, the demand for mask making machines has also surged by 250 per cent.