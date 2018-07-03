​​​
  3. Cane FRP for 2018-19: Tougher premium rule to limit cane price hike

Cane FRP for 2018-19: Tougher premium rule to limit cane price hike

The government is considering a proposal to raise the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of cane to Rs 275 per quintal for the marketing year starting October, against Rs 255 this year.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2018 6:20 AM
SUGARCANE, SUGARCANE INDUSTRY Assuming that the pan-India recovery rate remains the same (10.8%) as this year, the cane FRP will effectively rise just 2.4% per quintal to Rs 297 in 2018-19 — lower than over 14% hike in the effective FRP a year before. (PTI)

The government is considering a proposal to raise the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of cane to Rs 275 per quintal for the marketing year starting October, against Rs 255 this year.

However, in a potential relief to mills already struggling with exorbitant cane costs, the proposal by the Commission For Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) involves a tightening of the criterion for farmers to get premium for supplying quality cane.

Assuming that the pan-India recovery rate remains the same (10.8%) as this year, the cane FRP will effectively rise just 2.4% per quintal to Rs 297 in 2018-19 — lower than over 14% hike in the effective FRP a year before.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top