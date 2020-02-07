Canada’s CDPQ, Piramal Asset form $300-million credit-financing platform

CDPQ is contributing 75% of the investment and the Piramal Group will commit the rest.

Canadian institutional investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Piramal Asset Management, a wholly-owned entity of Piramal Enterprises, are forming a $300-million platform “to target private credit financing opportunities in India,” the Canadian entity said. CDPQ is contributing 75% of the investment and the Piramal Group will commit the rest.

The platform will offer credit to companies across sectors including manufacturing, logistics, industrial, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, CDPQ said in a release. “This platform aims to leverage the significant market opportunity for alternative pools of capital to provide valuable solutions in the private credit space,” said Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal. The Piramal Group already has a registered housing finance company, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which offers retail and wholesale products. The new platform will look to invest in companies with scalable business models, strong execution capabilities and robust cash flows, which require capital to support business growth, said Piramal Capital and Housing Finance managing director Khushru Jijina.