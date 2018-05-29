Can you spot the truth?

The flurry of inquiries about a possible Russian influence over the 2016 US Presidential Elections and the aftermath of those accusations spiralled into a media frenzy on the veracity of the news we consume.

Apurva Purohit

“Oh, haven’t you heard what they are saying? A cyclone is going to hit Mumbai today…didn’t you see the latest video message about waves hitting the sealink and the high tide coinciding with the low pressure zone build up?” Isn’t this a familiar scenario? I am sure we have all experienced an instance like this where family and friends have been informed, or should I say misinformed, about a situation through many social platforms we have today. These days, we are just unsure of how to react when we receive these notifications and expressions of concern. We have been so used to relying on news outlets to tell us the truth and it is hardwired into us to believe the news system, so to speak.

But now, with all the frenzy around fake news being covered through reputed news platforms, can we still take whatever we see for granted? This is the existential question that is haunting the industry and creating ripples across the globe today. If news is no longer to be believed, what is?

Faking it, out and aloud

As always, the US sort of dropped the bomb on this one. The flurry of inquiries about a possible Russian influence over the 2016 US Presidential Elections and the aftermath of those accusations spiralled into a media frenzy on the veracity of the news we consume. Recently, a trio of political scientists published an analysis of news-consuming habits of US voters in 2016. Some results were what one would have expected: “Almost six in 10 visits to fake news websites came from the 10% of Americans with the most conservative information diets”. Maybe that’s why The New York Times ran a headline about a study acknowledging that fake news was widely consumed but had ‘little impact’. That, however, is a pretty dubious takeaway. Interestingly, there is a story by Vanity Fair, around a study by Pew Research Center, which really got into the veins of this issue and ultimately suggested that misinformation is woven into the very fabric of social media.

Added to that now, are the latest concerns on privacy and the misuse of data by all big social networks. Not only are we being fed wrong news, but we are also being targeted based on what jam we eat, whom we talk to, which car we drive and what our religious beliefs are!

The flood gates have opened and we are amidst the chaos that follows. The media industry is now at loggerheads to find the most suitable way to cut through bluffs. How do you really distinguish the truth from the false? And how do you ensure that consumers get segmented based only on extrapolations and assumptions, and not by spying on their social behaviour? Especially when there is the whole social media concoction that gives any individual an access to broadcast whatever s/he believes to be true along with being clueless about whether they have any privacy settings or not?

Spreading the rumour

But India isn’t a stranger to rumours — they have always been integral to our society. In fact, we are accustomed to believe what we hear in our own social circles more strongly than we believe what we hear from the news media. But coming back to the big question — what can we do to tackle these spurious stories and also create boundaries around our customers which cannot be crossed over in the name of targeted marketing?

It is not an easy question and its answer is certainly going to take more than just putting in place ‘tick in the box’ mechanisms. It is going to need a higher degree of involvement by the reader too — something that is only possible by educating them about how they can sift through what they are being told, to determine the authenticity of it. They also need to be educated about how to control the personal data they are putting out there and certainly be taught a lot more prudence in evaluating what should be shared on social media. In this chaotic world of user generated content, they are self perpetrators of the fakeness that they are complaining about!

While social media companies look for ways to fix their fake news problems, there is an increased onus on content creators and especially publishers to overcome the setbacks they will face due to the differentiated segregation of news on these platforms. With their credibility at stake, they are going to have to make more emphatic moves toward safeguarding their reputation. These will inevitably include measures around verification of sources, building morale around ethical reporting, and promoting trust and transparency. These seem like the basic tenets of the old news generation; however, they seem to have been displaced as technology rapidly changed the course of the game.

While we are now seeing fake news and privacy concerns being thrown around like a political cudgel, I think we need to stick to our guns and make sure that fundamentals of truth remain intact in the news we share. We owe that to our readers, and to quote George Washington, “The truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains to bring it to light”.

The author is president, Jagran Group