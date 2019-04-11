Can Jet Airways not fly international anymore? Govt to take call on eligibility as fleet reduces to 14

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 7:03 PM

After the fleet size reduced to 14 as of Thursday, the government may review cash strapped Jet Airways’ eligibility to continue its international operations.

Jet Airways stake sale: Banks extend deadline to submit bids to April 12According to the government rules, for operating international operations, an airline must have at least 20 planes.

After the fleet size reduced to 14 as of Thursday, the government may review cash strapped Jet Airways' eligibility to continue its international operations. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would send a report to the government on the issue, news agency PTI reported citing unidentified ministry official. The fleet size has substantially shrunk from 123 planes at its peak.

“We have sought for all the details from Jet. The DGCA has asked for the details. After we get those details, we will see to it,” PTI reported citing aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Also read: Jet Airways suspends Singapore flights; airline’s fleet now down to 14 aircraft

Of the 14 aircraft that it is operating today, eight are wide-body B777s (seven) and an A330–generally used for long-haul international operations. The other six planes are three B737s, which are largely used for flying on the domestic routes besides on short-haul international routes and the rest three are regional ATRs.

Earlier, Singapore flights of Jet Airways were indefinitely suspended amid the ongoing cash crunch and lack of money to pay dues to the aircraft lessors, Singapore’s Changi Airport had said in a tweet.

Amid the continuous flight groundings, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had previously cut Jet Airways’ fuel supply due to non-payment of dues. The troubled airline was then operating 26 aircraft, about one-fifth of its original fleet which is now reduced to 14.

Yesterday, the deadline for the initial bids submission was extended to 12 April 2019 as there was reportedly low interest on the part of the investors to get stakes in the troubled airline. The earlier deadline was of 10 April.

