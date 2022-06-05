California-based start-up Superhuman sacks 22% staff

Superhuman, an application that speeds up email communication, laid off 22% of its staff, its founder and chief executive officer, Rahul Vohra, posted on Twitter on Saturday citing a downturn that could last several years.

The California-based start-up had raised $75 million in its Series C round led by Tiger Global and strategic investors including Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith and the Chainsmokers, among other notable names, as per an announcement on the company’s website in August 2021.

The funds were raised to better the software, add more features and ramp-up hiring.

“I am saddened to share that we have decided to lay off 22% of the Superhuman team. Today, we say goodbye to 23 remarkably talented Superhumans. As we head into a downturn that could last years, we made this difficult choice so that we can deliver on our vision sustainably,” Vohra’s tweet read.

He also called upon other companies that are hiring to help secure jobs for the employees impacted.

“We are doing all we can to support them, including generous severance, mental health support, health insurance throughout the year, and job search assistance,” he concluded.

According to LinkedIn, the company was founded in 2015. Superhuman comes with features that helps users undo send, get insights from social networks, follow-up on reminders and many others, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI). Superhuman joins a growing list of Indian and global companies who have been reducing expenses by either scaling back on hiring or sacking employees.