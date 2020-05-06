CAIT asks govt to pay worker salaries; says, traders can pay 30% of employee compensation in April

It has also asked the government to contribute towards the salaries of employees and has said that if the government can pay 50% of employee salaries, traders can pay additional 25% as well.

Trade body CAIT has urged the government to reconsider its earlier guidelines of asking employers to pay full salaries of their workers during lockdown and has said that traders can only pay 30% of the total compensation in April. “Allow traders to pay the salaries as per mutual agreement between the employer or employees or allow traders to pay 30% of the salary which is quite sufficient for livelihood of the employees,” the trade body said in statement on Wednesday. It has also asked the government to contribute towards the salaries of employees and has said that if the government can pay 50% of employee salaries, traders can pay additional 25% as well.

The trade body has also sought an economic package from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the coronavirus lockdown. The retail sector has been one of the worst hit sectors due to coronavirus as the country remained under a lockdown for over a month now. The financial burden has been mounting on traders. “If corrective measures are not taken, the basic structure of retail trade in India will be highly distorted,” CAIT said. According to the trade body, the retail sector in the country witnessed losses to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh crore since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders has launched its own e-commerce portal BharatEMarket to rival other e-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, among others. The trade organization represents seven crore traders in the country. The portal is likely to be launched within a month and the organisation has opened registrations for brands, distributors/wholesalers, retailers, and small businesses categories. The portal will allow customers to buy from their nearby stores and it aims to deliver orders within two hours. Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart, which has launched in certain regions such as Navi Mumbai and Thane, also aims to bring small traders to nearby customers.