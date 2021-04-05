  • MORE MARKET STATS

CAIT suggests reduced shop timings in place of lockdown in Maharashtra

By: |
Updated: Apr 05, 2021 6:37 PM

Traders' body CAIT on Monday suggested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reduce shop timings from 11 am to 5 pm instead of imposing full lockdown to control surging coronavirus cases.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that though steep increase in COVID cases is a cause of worry, it will be good, if trade associations may be taken into confidence before taking any decision.

“Undoubtedly the Covid needs to be dealt with in the most expeditious manner, however, the economic impact of such lockdown should not be overlooked. They suggested that instead of full lockdown, the shop timings should be reduced from 11 am to 5 pm and in cooperation with trade Associations,” it said. It added that during the lockdown, the role of supply chain manned by traders assumes much significance as the total population of the state or the country largely depends upon traders for seamless supply of commodities.

