CAIT seeks audience with PM Modi to raise e-commerce issues

CAIT said it has sought an audience with PM Modi to discuss the country's e-commerce and retail trade scenario

Traders’ body CAIT on Thursday said it has sought an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the country’s e-commerce and retail trade scenario. Through a letter to the prime minister on Thursday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sought his intervention in the current scenario of the country’s e-commerce business, claiming that it has been “greatly vitiated by prominent global e-commerce companies by violating the laws and rules of the country since the year 2016”.

In the letter, CAIT National President B C Bhartia and Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said “it seems that the rules of the country have succumbed to these companies which is the root cause for their arbitrariness in e-commerce business without any fear of law or the rules and it is a pity that there is no mechanism to rein in them”.

It is further regretted that even after making complaints with credible evidence, no steps were taken to prevent it, the traders’ body said in the letter.

“Only the ceremonial proceedings have been initiated by the Competition Commission of India on the complaints filed by the traders and the slow pace at which the investigation is going on, the traders of the country are not satisfied with it and there is absolutely no hope of any fruitful result”.

The traders’ body stated that it has “sought an audience with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the e-commerce and retail trade of India in detail”.