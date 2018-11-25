CAIT raises various demands in letter to PM Narendra Modi

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 9:34 PM

Traders' body CAIT Sunday said it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the need for an e-commerce policy, incentives for digital payments, national policy for retail trade, besides other issues.

CAIT, Narendra Modi, Praveen Khandelwal, FDI Policy, ecommerce“Therefore, there is an urgent need of an e-commerce policy by the government and formation of a Regulatory Authority to monitor and regulate e commerce business in the Country and to create a level playing field,” Khandelwal said.

Traders’ body CAIT Sunday said it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the need for an e-commerce policy, incentives for digital payments, national policy for retail trade, besides other issues. In a communication sent to the Prime Minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded complete overhauling of the country’s retail trade. In the letter, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the current e commerce is greatly vitiated by online companies by indulging into predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding, thereby creating an uneven level playing field and influencing the pricing which is against FDI Policy 2016 Press Note No. 3 of the Government.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need of an e-commerce policy by the government and formation of a Regulatory Authority to monitor and regulate e commerce business in the Country and to create a level playing field,” Khandelwal said. Besides, CAIT said bank charges should not be levied either on traders or on consumers and should be directly subsidised by the government to banks. It said relaxation in taxes should be given to traders who conduct their maximum business through digital transactions.

A Digital Payments Promotion Board may also be set up with all stakeholders to ensure that more and more people should use digital payments in order to make India, a less cash nation, CAIT said. Khandelwal further urged that on the pattern of UP, traders registered with GST should be given an Accidental Insurance of Rs 10 lakh by the Government. He said a special policy should also be formulated to provide compensation to traders affected by natural calamity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CAIT raises various demands in letter to PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition