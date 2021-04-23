  • MORE MARKET STATS

CAIT for further extension of lockdown in Delhi

By: |
April 23, 2021 2:46 PM

Domestic traders body CAIT on Friday asked the Delhi government to further extend the lockdown beyond April 26 to control coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) DelhiThe Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that going by the current statistics, the situation is quite alarming.

Domestic traders body CAIT on Friday asked the Delhi government to further extend the lockdown beyond April 26 to control coronavirus infections. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that going by the current statistics, the situation is quite alarming.

“The CAIT has urged for extension of lockdown in Delhi beyond April 26… as and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted,” the confederation said in a statement.

Related News

It added that although lockdown will cause financial loss to traders and the economy, “yet we are of the considered opinion that in order to save the lives of the people of Delhi and protect them from any further spread of COVID-19, we have sought the extension”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CAIT for further extension of lockdown in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook to start showing ads on Instagram Reels in India
2Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s answer to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs, India price and everything to know
3Amazon rolls out ‘Where can I get a COVID vaccine?’ ability for Alexa