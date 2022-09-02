CAIT calls for boycott of Chinese goods; says Rs 2.5 lakh crore business expected during festive season

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has yet again called for boycott of Chinese Goods, with traders pinning hopes on the upcoming Diwali and other festivals for business growth. “We are expecting that the festival season may bring a fresh infusion of about Rs 2.5 lakh crores during the Diwali festival sale period. This year too, CAIT has given a call of ‘boycott chinese goods’ and it is certain that China is going to suffer a business loss of about Rs 75 thousand crores in terms of stoppage of import of chinese goods by Indian traders and exporters,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

Traders have begun witnessing a rise in footfall since 31 August due to Ganesh Chaturthi. CAIT expects this will bring a huge business during the upcoming festive season. In fact, consumers too have started showing less interest in purchasing Chinese goods, which will give ‘ample opportunities to craftsmen, potters, local artists and small entrepreneurs’. According to a research by the traders’ body, in 20 cities of different states which CAIT term as ‘distribution cities’, so far no order of diwali goods, firecrackers or other like items have been placed with China by Indian traders or importers. Every year, during the 5 month festive season which begins from Rakhi to Diwali, Indian traders and exporters import goods worth approximately Rs 75 thousand crores from China.

These 20 cities are New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Raipur, Bhuvneshwar, Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Patna, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Madurai, Pondicherry, Bhopal and Jammu. Earlier, CAIT had said that due to its campaign, there has been zero import of Ganesh idols from China this year. Praveen Khandelwal had said that according to an estimate, more than 20 crore Ganesh idols are purchased in the country every year, which generates an estimated business of more than Rs 300 crore.