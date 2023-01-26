Cairn Oil aims to shift AGI load to solar energy by 2025

Cairn Oil & Gas is aiming to shift above ground installations (AGI) load to solar energy by 2025, in line with its net zero target.

“The company is accelerating net zero by complying with environmental standards and pioneering sustainable projects such as harnessing geothermal energy by repurposing hydrocarbon wells, utilising flared gas from satellite fields, offsetting emissions through nature-based solutions and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS),” the ESG Sustainability Report by the company said. In a bid to attain the goal, the company has made the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated hydrocarbon-carrying pipeline greener and more efficient.

Cairn Oil & Gas is currently producing from assets in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, and with 65,000 sq km, the company is India’s largest private hydrocarbon acreage holder. The operated production of the company in FY22 stood at 160,851 boepd.

According to the report, the company reduced greenhouse emission by 51,520 tonne in FY 2021-22, and gas flaring intensity by 37% in the last two years. Flaring intensity is defined as tonnes of gas flared per thousand tonnes of HC production.