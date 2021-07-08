  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cairn Energy seizes Indian govt properties in France as $1.7 billion tax dispute escalates

By: |
Updated: July 08, 2021 10:44 AM

The oil producer and the Indian government have been at loggerheads for months after an arbitration tribunal ruled in favour of Cairn and asked the Indian government to pay $1.7 billion over a tax dispute.

Cairn case: PSBs not asked to withdraw funds from foreign currency accounts, says govtIndia had seized and sold shares of Cairn in its erstwhile India unit, confiscated dividend due and withheld tax refunds to recover the tax demand it had levied two years after passing a law in 2012 that gave it powers to levy tax retrospectively. (File image)

Scottish energy giant Cairn Energy has seized properties owned by the Indian government in Paris, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The oil producer and the Indian government have been at loggerheads for months after an arbitration tribunal ruled in favour of Cairn and asked the Indian government to pay $1.7 billion over a tax dispute. In May, Cairn had filed a lawsuit in the US pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are ‘alter egos’ and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.

