CAI maintains cotton output estimate

The CAI has projected total cotton supply up to June 30, 2018, at 394.5 lakh bales which consists the arrival of 348.5 lakh bales.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has maintained its June estimate of the crop production for the 2017-18 season (October-September) at 365 lakh bales, similar to May. Domestic consumption for the season is about 324 lakh bales, while the exports are estimated to be at 70 lakh bales, Atul Ganatra, president, CAI, said. The carry-over stock at the end of the season was estimated at 22 lakh bales, he added.

“The CAI has retained its cotton crop estimate for the ongoing crop year 2017-18 at 365 lakh bales, of 170 kg each, at the same level as in its estimate made in the previous month,” he said.

The CAI has projected total cotton supply up to June 30, 2018, at 394.5 lakh bales which consists the arrival of

348.5 lakh bales.

The committee has estimated imports at 10 lakh bales and the opening stock at the beginning of the season as on October 1, 2017, which the committee has revised from 30 lakh bales to 36 lakh bales based on the discussions held at the meeting of the sub-committee constituted by the Cotton Advisory Board.