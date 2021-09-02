CAG inaugurates annual INTOSAI working group meeting

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu (File image)

The success of every government and organisation in the coming days will be measured by their ability to move quickly and easily in the swift deployment of efficient and effective information technology (IT) systems and solutions, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu said on Wednesday.

Secure and reliable IT system has also entailed massive and rapid investments by governments and organizations to procure and implement IT hardware and systems, Murmu said virtually inaugurating the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Working Group on IT Audit on Wednesday.

“This would result in enhanced responsibilities for supreme audit institutions to identify emerging IT risks, make constructive recommendations to their respective governments and ensure public trust in governmental IT spending,” Murmu said. CAG is the Chair of the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA).

The CAG informed that taking cognizance of these challenges and opportunities, India has already embarked on its enterprise-wide audit process automation and knowledge management system and is increasingly embedding data analysis using advanced tools and techniques into its audit domain. “As an organisation, we need to converge all previous accomplishments in data analytics, IT-related initiatives, Information System audits, related skills and competency building to bring in synergy and efficiency in our efforts in leveraging IT and towards achieving digital transformation in SAI India,” he added.

Murmu informed that India’s Centre for Data Management and Analytics plays an advisory and facilitating role to our field audit offices in the use of Data Analytics and audit of IT systems and fostering a data-driven culture in our institution, while the International Centre for Information Systems and Audit promotes capacity building on technology-related areas within our SAI as well as internationally.