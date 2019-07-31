Cafe Coffee Day founder missing: VG Siddhartha’s letter talks of pressures for PE partner, other lenders

Siddhartha, also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna, was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district Monday night, said police.

India’s biggest coffee chain founder VG Siddhartha was reported missing since Monday night en route to Mangaluru city in Karnataka, with an alleged letter by him showing he was under “tremendous pressure” from lenders.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police scoured the waters under a bridge near Mangaluru across the swollen Nethravathi river, where 60-year-old Siddhartha was reportedly last seen, to trace the tycoon.

Owner of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, Siddhartha, also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna, was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district Monday night, said police.

Local fisherman, along with their boats, have also joined in the frantic search operations.

Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru to Sakleshpur in Hassan district in a car on Monday afternoon, but on the way had asked his driver to head towards Mangaluru, said police.

On reaching the bridge, he allegedly exited the car and told his driver that he was going for a walk.

“He (Siddhartha) asked the driver to wait until his arrival. When he did not return even after two hours, the driver approached the police and lodged a missing complaint,” deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Senthil Sasikant Senthil told PTI.“Three diving teams, along with the district disaster relief team, has been deputed to carry out search for the missing person,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. Police also said they are questioning the car driver.

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said he found the disappearance of Siddhartha “utterly fishy” and sought an investigation, saying that the letter purportedly written by Siddhartha, “which is circulating”, is dated July 27 (Saturday) and he received a call from him on Sunday asking if they could meet.“It’s unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this,” Shivakumar tweeted.

In a letter purportedly written by him to the board of directors and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises, he founded, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, Siddhartha said, “I have failed as an entrepreneur…I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts.”

Siddhartha, who built the coffee empire over the last 37 years, stated: “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that have put their trust in me…today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend.”

In the purported letter, Siddhartha also complained of “a lot of harassment from the previous DG Income Tax in the form of attaching “our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us”.

However, the I-T department in Bengaluru referred to the note said to be written by Siddharha mentioning about the attachment of Coffee Day shares by it and said “the authenticity of the note is not known and the signature does not tally with the signature as available in his annual reports.”

The department sources in New Delhi denied charges of harassment during their probe against Siddhartha.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises crashed 20% after news surfaced that Siddhartha has gone missing. The scrip hit its lower circuit limit as well as its 52-week low of Rs 154.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In a filing to the BSE Tuesday, the company said Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises, was not reachable since Monday evening. “We are taking the help of concerned authorities… Company is professionally managed and led by competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business,” stated the filing.

In Bengaluru, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and several leaders visited Krishna’s residence after reports of Siddhartha going missing.

(— With PTI inputs)