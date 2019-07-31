Cafe Coffee Day board meets, reviews letter

The stock tumbled 20% on the news of Siddhartha’s disappearance and uncertainty surrounding the popular coffee chain. (Express Photo)

The Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) board held an emergency meeting on Tuesday after it learnt founder VG Siddhartha was missing and reviewed a copy of the letter purportedly signed by him dated July 27, 2019.

The letter said: “…tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation,” referring in particular to pressure from one PE partner. “Every financial transaction is my responsibility. My team, auditors and senior management are totally unaware of all my transactions,” the letter read.

“The law should hold me and only me accountable, as I have withheld this information from everybody including my family,” the letter read.

As per June 2019, the company’s gross debt was Rs 6,547 crore while cash and cash equivalents added up to Rs 2,479 crore. Mutual Funds have little exposure to the group of no more than Rs 193 crore, suggesting some transactions may have taken place off the books of Coffee Day Enterprises. Siddhartha’s letter also contains the valuations and outlook on the other assets, which outweigh the liabilities.

The company informed the stock exchanges in the morning that help had been sought from the concerned authorities since he was unreachable. The stock tumbled 20% on the news of Siddhartha’s disappearance and uncertainty surrounding the popular coffee chain.

In his letter to the board members, Siddhartha hinted at financial transactions that even his auditors and senior management were not aware of. His letter dated July 27 said, “I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend. Tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation. There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us. This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch.” The company sought the support of all stakeholders. It said, in a statement to the exchanges, the board was confident the professional management of each of the entities in the Coffee Day Group and their respective leadership team, would ensure continuity of all business operations. The statement said, “In the interim, the board is evaluating and assessing the situation, formulating appropriate steps to ensure business operations are unaffected.”