Cadila Healthcare unit inks pact to sell two brands to Integrace

Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has inked the agreement with Integrace, a part of the portfolio companies of private equity firm True North.
Cadila Healthcare on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact with Integrace Pvt Ltd to sell two brands — Mifegest and Cytolog.
“The said transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement, subject to customary approvals,” Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not share the financial details of the deal. Cadila shares ended 2.08 per cent down at Rs 546.35 apiece on Monday.
