Cabinet hikes MSP for raw Jute to Rs 3,950/qtl for 2019-20

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 10:07 PM

The Jute Corporation of India will continue to act as central nodal agency to undertake price support operations at the minimum support price (MSP) in jute growing states.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs here, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The government Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for raw jute to Rs 3,950 per quintal for 2019-20 season from Rs 3,700 per quintal in the previous season. "The MSP would yield returns of 55.81 percent over the All-india weighted average cost of production.

The MSP of raw jute is expected to ensure appropriate minimum prices to the farmers and step up investment in jute cultivation and thereby production and productivity in the country," an official statement said.

