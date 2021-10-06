  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cab approves setting up of 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel parks with Rs 4,445 cr outlay

October 06, 2021 5:03 PM

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.

He said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs.

The minister also informed that 10 states have already shown interest.

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode.

