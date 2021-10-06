Cab approves setting up of 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel parks with Rs 4,445 cr outlay

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.
Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs.
The minister also informed that 10 states have already shown interest.
The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.