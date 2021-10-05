Byju’s valuation touches $18 bn

In July, the company acquired edtech start-up Great Learning in a $600-million deal and spent another $500 million to acquire US-based kids digital reading platform Epic

The country’s most valued online education firm, Byju’s has raised a fresh $300 million (`2,200 crore) from investors. The latest round of fund raise valued the company at around $18 billion, up from $16.5 billion when it last raised funds.

According to a regulatory filings accessed through Tofler, Oxshott Capital Partners led the new tranche of investment while XN Exponent, Edelweiss, Verition Master Fund, IIFL and Time Capital Advisors participated. Byju’s has issued 77,174 shares, with Oxshott alone buying over 40,000 shares, at a share price of Rs 2,85,062.

At $18 billion, Byju’s continues to be the country’s most valued private internet firm. It had surpassed fintech firm Paytm in June which was valued at $16 billion. The edtech start-up has already raised close to $1.5 billion from a clutch of investors including Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, UBS Group and Blackston in tranches this year.

Byju’s has also been on an acquisition spree within the country as well as globally. This year, it acquired brick-and-mortar test prep service provider Aakash Educational Services in a near $1 billion deal, one of the biggest in the local edtech space.

In July, the company acquired edtech start-up Great Learning in a $600-million deal and spent another $500 million to acquire US-based kids digital reading platform Epic.

The firm has spent over $2 billion on acquisitions so far this year including Indian rival Toppr which is yet to be officially announced by the company.

The market size of Indian edtech sector is estimated to grow by 3.7 times in the next five years, to touch $10.4 billion by 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2020, according to a recent report by EY-IVCA. The segment will see more than 37 million paid users by 2025.