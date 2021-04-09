  • MORE MARKET STATS

Byju’s to expand into international markets with the launch of Byju’s Future School

April 9, 2021 1:30 AM

“Our global expansion comes at a critical time as families are actively looking for supplemental learning that encourages their children to be creative and learn by doing,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju’s.

Byju’s is expanding into the international markets with the launch of Byju’s Future School, an online live one-on-one learning platform. The service will initially be launched in the USA, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico starting May. It will eventually be introduced in more markets, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Byju’s Future School will offer coding and math during launch. It plans to widen the subject portfolio to include science, music, English and fine arts in the coming years. The subject categories are currently in the developing stage.

Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO of subsidiary WhiteHat Jr will lead Byju’s Future School’s global expansion.

Expanding overseas has been on the radar of the Bengaluru-based startup for some time. Its $300 million acquisition of WhiteHat Jr last year was towards this end.

The ed-tech space led by Byju’s cornered the bulk of the start-up funding last year as the pandemic led to a boom in subscriptions for online educational services. A bunch of investors including new backers like Silver Lake and Alkeon Capital collectively infused over $1 billion in the company. Last week, it raised another close to $460 million in fresh capital as it builds on its reserves to fund expansion and a spate of acquisitions.

Byju’s claims to have as many as 80 million registered users and 5.5 million subscribers. Valued at about $13 billion, Byju’s is the most-valued Indian startup after Paytm.

