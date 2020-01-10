Byju’s raises $200 million from Tiger Global, valuation rises $2.5 billion to $8 billion

BYJU’S has emerged as the leader in the Indian education-tech sector.

Ed-tech start-up Byju’s has raised about $200 million from Tiger Global Management in a fresh round of financing, taking its total funds tally to nearly $1.19 billion. The company’s valuation is estimated to have hit close to $8 billion after the latest funding round, sources said. The funds will be utilised for product development and business expansion, the Bengaluru-based company said on Thursday.

Byju’s last raised $150 million in funding, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), in July 2019 at an expected valuation of around $5.5 billion. In December 2018, the had company mopped up a whopping $540 million, led by South Africa-based Naspers and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The company did not comment on the amount of funds raised. However, founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement said: “We are happy to partner with a strong investor like Tiger Global Management. They share our sense of purpose and this partnership will advance our long-term vision of creating an impact by changing the way students learn.”

Byju’s reduced total losses by 76.25% year-on-year to Rs 8.82 crore on a consolidated basis for the year ended March 2019. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,305.92 crore in FY19, from Rs 471.18 crore in FY18. The company, however, claimed to have posted a net profit of Rs 20 crore in FY19 on a standalone basis. The firm aims to double its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year.

Byju’s, which launched the learning app in 2015, claims to have garnered 42 million registered users and 3 million paid subscribers from both rural and urban areas. The average number of minutes a student spends on the app has increased from 64 to 71 per day over the last year and the annual renewal rates are about 85%, the company said.

The company is working on to launch programmes in vernacular languages to make deepen its penetration. It will also be launching online tutoring in coming months. Outside India, the US is a large market for the company. “We have plans for launching a wide range of products in the US. The US is the first step since English product is what works in India as well as in the US,” chief strategy officer Anita Kishore told FE in an interview last year.

This is US-based Tiger Global’s first investment in Byju’s, which counts Naspers, Tencent, Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital as other investors.

BYJU’S has emerged as the leader in the Indian education-tech sector. They are pioneering technology, shaping the future of learning for millions of school students in India. We are excited to support Byju and the team,” said Scott Shleifer, partner at Tiger Global.