Byju’s founder seeks funds to buy back 15% of edtech major

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech major Byju’s, is in financing talks to raise his stake in the company to around 40%, according to Bloomberg. The report, citing sources, said that Raveendran is in talks to raise funds to finance the buyback for an estimated 15% stake by using the shares as collateral.

Byju’s was valued at $22 billion the last time it raised funds in October 2022, though the buyback may happen at a lower valuation, sources cited in the report said.

The report added that discussions with shareholders and financiers are still in early stages and may not necessarily lead to a deal.

Raveendran currently has about a 25% stake in the country’s most-valued startup and other prominent investors include the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India, Blackrock and Silver Lake.

Byju’s has till date raised more than $5 billion, according to Tracxn data.

The year 2022 was a tumultuous year for Byju’s, marked by a series of layoffs and the controversy surrounding the late filing of its FY21 results. After a delay of nearly 18 months, Byju’s filed its FY21 results in September, wherein it reported its net loss rising up to `4,588 crore from `231.69 crore in FY20. The company’s total revenues during the year saw a marginal decline of 3.32% to `2,428.39 crore. The huge jump in losses during the year was due to deferral of 40% of revenues to subsequent years, but costs not getting deferred. Raveendran had then said losses will reduce in FY22. For FY22, he had then said that the company has registered nearly `10,000 crore in gross revenues.

In FY21, Byju‘s expenses saw a 144% jump to `7,027.47 crore. Two major components within it saw an exponential jump – employee benefit and business promotion expenses. While employee benefit expenses saw over 300% increase to `1,943.30 crore, business promotion expenses rose 150% to `2,250.94 crore.

In October, the company said that it will lay off around 2,500 employees – 5% of its 50,000-strong workforce — across various subsidiaries, including Toppr, Meritnation, TutorVista, Scholr, and HashLearn to “avoid redundancies” in roles.

The edtech firm said that these businesses, which came to it as part acquisitions, will be consolidated as one business unit. Only Aakash and Great Learning, which were acquired in 2021 and 2022 respectively, will continue to function as separate organisations.

Byju’s had said it will focus on growing overall profitability in the next few quarters. “As a mature organisation that takes its responsibility towards investors and stakeholders seriously, we aim to ensure sustainable growth alongside strong revenue growth. These measures will help us achieve profitability in the defined time frame of March 2023,” Mrinal Mohit, CEO, Byju’s India business, had then said.