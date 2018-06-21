BYJU’s crosses Rs 100 cr in monthly revenue

E-learning company BYJU’s has announced that it crossed Rs 100 crore in monthly revenue last month and has become profitable. The learning app has 20 million registered students and 1.26 million annual paid subscribers.

E-learning company BYJU’s has announced that it crossed Rs 100 crore in monthly revenue last month and has become profitable. The learning app has 20 million registered students and 1.26 million annual paid subscribers. The company added that the app also sees an addition of 1.5 million registered students every month. BYJU’s was launched in 2015 with its flagship learning app for students studying in Classes VI to XII. Last year, the company launched another learning app for students in Class IV and V. The company now plans to launch an exclusive app for students in Class I to third and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE and GMAT by the end of this year. Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’s said: “With a consistent 20% month-on-month growth, we expect to finish this year with Rs 1,400 crore in revenue.” Till date, BYJU’s has raised over $200 million from Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofina, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, Times Internet and Lightspeed Ventures, and is one of the major start-ups in education in India. The BYJU’s app makes use of original content, animations, interactive simulations and video lessons from teachers. It is used by students in more than 1,700 cities across India.