Byju’s backer B Capital closes $500-mn fund

B Capital, a multi-stage investment firm, which has backed Indian startups like Byju’s, Meesho and BlackBuck, has closed its inaugural Healthcare Fund I. The latest fund, together with B Capital Growth Fund III, now allocates over $500 million to opportunities across the healthcare sector, ranging from digital health to biotech.

“Technological advancements in biology, AI, and automation are transforming the industry, with business models seeing the convergence of traditional players in novel ways. This moment presents a unique opportunity for B Capital to leverage our dedicated healthcare capital and active investment strategy to find and support companies advancing the healthcare sector,” said Robert Mittendorff, MD, general partner and head of healthcare at B Capital, which has also invested in Dailyhunt, Pharmeasy and others.

The B Capital Healthcare team is focused on deploying capital to category-defining companies that are building breakthrough products and solutions shaping the future of healthcare. The current B Capital global healthcare portfolio includes over 20 companies in the US, Asia and Europe, spanning early venture to late growth venture, across healthtech, digital health, biotech and medtech.

In January 2023, B Capital announced the close of Growth Fund III and affiliated funds with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion. With these fund closes, B Capital’s total assets under management are approximately $6.3 billion.