‘Buy’ on KVB; confident of its loan-growth potential

A sharp deterioration in Karur Vysya Bank’s asset quality over the last three quarters was due to accelerated slippages recognised from its corporate book.

-Anandrathi

A sharp deterioration in Karur Vysya Bank’s asset quality over the last three quarters was due to accelerated slippages recognised from its corporate book.

With a proven record in small-ticket SME lending, its digitisation push in its retail and SME portfolio and, now, with a cleaner and granular balance sheet, its core operating parameters, we believe, would start gradually improving. We maintain a ‘Buy’.

In Q2FY18 management guided to a corporate watch list of Rs 12 bn, of which the funded exposure has been fully recognised in the last three quarters. Now, 70% of GNPA stems from the corporate book. We expect the asset quality to stabilise and slippages to ease from H2FY19 as no major watch-list, SME and retail books have lower delinquencies, and we do not expect negative surprises from these and further growth be driven by low-risk segments.

With a realignment of its lending focus toward small-ticket SME and retail clients, Karur is banking on its strong reputation, brand name and regional operations for further growth. Besides, its digitisation push in retail (home and personal loans) and commercial (working-capital loans) segments, coupled with additional authority at branch levels, would significantly accelerate its overall business growth (both on the liabilities and asset sides).

Our Oct’19 target of Rs 114 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a 1.5x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book. Risks: Lumpy slippages from the corporate book; lower-than-expected loan growth. We are confident of the bank’s loan-growth potential, largely driven by its retail and commercial books. Higher slippages in future (especially from the corporate portfolio) could lead to volatility in asset quality. Lower-than-expected loan growth could upset our estimates.