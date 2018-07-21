‘Buy’ on Cummins India with target price of Rs 835

Representative Image: Reuters

Cummins India (KKC)’s balance sheet has seen a stark change in the past five years, with increased allocation to investment properties and current investments, leading to a 150% rise in interest and rental income versus a 12% decline in EBITDA over the same period. Other key takeaways from the annual report are: a) management increased focus on the industrial division through bundled offerings and new product introductions to capture a larger share of railways, mining, defence and construction (new emission norms from CY20) as power gen/export sales growth remain muted, b) it maintained tight control on expenses and trimmed its overall employee strength, but onboarding of engineers for its new tech centre led to a sharp increase in average remuneration by 20% versus a median increase of 15%, c) the free cash flow yield improved to 3.7% in FY17-18 vs. 0.9% in FY14-16 as capital expenditure dipped, but RoIC declined to 16% vs. an average of 37% over the past 10 years, d) rental income jumped 33% on the commissioning of a new tech centre in Pune and is expected to cross rs 1 billion in FY19 and e) group companies’ performances was muted, resulting in flat growth in dividend income. We maintain ‘Buy’ with an SOTP-based target price of Rs 835.

KKC’s share of nonrevenue generating assets has increased substantially over the past five years due to capital allocation to investment properties (35% of gross block), leasing manufacturing units in Phaltan to group entities and a surplus cash balance (including current investments).

Domestic power generation and exports declined 3% on increased competitive intensity and a slump in the low HP genset range, which is witnessing the brunt of a slump in capex as well as the threat of substitutes from battery-based solutions.