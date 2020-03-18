Buy now, pay later: Serving up small credit

According to Razorpay, a fintech company, the food and beverage sector saw the fastest digital payments adoption at 26% in 2019.

By Deepsekhar Choudhury

With the burgeoning of internet businesses in India, the millennial consumer has become the focal point of the e-commerce ecosystem. Meanwhile, employment numbers have dipped and disposable incomes haven’t kept pace with lifestyle purchases available online. Enter buy now pay later (BNPL) services. Numerous fintech companies have emerged in the last couple of years that offer small, unsecured cash advances that are interest free for a period of 15-20 days. Their target group is students and young professionals who aren’t considered creditworthy by traditional lenders.

To drive adoption, BNPL companies have found foodtech as one of the key force multipliers. According to a report by Google and BCG, India’s foodtech sector is set to touch $8 billion by 2022. Industry leaders Zomato and Swiggy already deliver more than a million orders per day. And they are keen on driving business through online payments rather than cash on delivery since most of the discounts on offer can be only availed as such.

According to Razorpay, a fintech company, the food and beverage sector saw the fastest digital payments adoption at 26% in 2019. Financial services (12.5%) and transportation (8%) were the distant second and third. Sensing an opportunity, several postpaid services such as Slice, LazyPay, Simpl are partnering with food delivery companies.

Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO, PayU Finance, says, “Buy Now Pay Later is a perfect payment option for the food category as it allows consumers to order on the go. In the past year we have seen incremental growth of 300% in the volume of transactions across our food merchants.” Currently, food constitutes 50-55% of the total transaction volume on LazyPay.

Take the case of Slice, a fintech startup that provides customers with a Rupay card that comes with a preapproved credit line to pay for their shopping, travel, entertainment and dining out. The highest number of transactions on a Slice card is towards online food ordering which contributes to 30% of the overall transaction volume done in a month.

Apart from the volume of transactions, food deliveries have another positive: small ticket sizes. Zomato’s and Swiggy’s average order values are Rs 400. While food purchases on Slice cards have the average ticket size of Rs 215, other segments are almost four times as much at Rs 815.

Rajan Bajaj, founder & CEO, Slice, says the combination of small ticket sizes and ‘no minimum due’ rule has led customers to make payments on time. Slice’s default rates are supposed to be one of the lowest among peers at 2.5%. Nitya Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Simpl, says, “People don’t default when the use case is very frequent—food, mobility or grocery. Our defaults rates are 1.2%.”

However, several media reports and user reviews of these services caution against debt trap. According to Lizzie Chapman, founder of cardless EMI provider ZestMoney, some BNPL are structured as a loan and some are not. “If the product is not structured as a loan then the provider is not reporting to the credit bureaus. This means your credit score is not impacted (positively or negatively) by repayments.”

Chapman, who is a former Goldman Sachs banker, says it is important that BNPL products clarify if they are structured as a loan and if the lender has legal recourse in the event of non-payment.