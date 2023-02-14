Business returning to pre-Covid levels: Finolex CFO

Finolex Cables is seeing business return to the pre-Covid levels. “The growth rate is back, driving up volume for the company,” CFO Mahesh Viswanathan said.

Finolex’s December quarter revenues grew by 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,150 crore, while net profit grew by 42% to Rs 135 crore. The revenue growth was led by a 24% growth in the wire business volumes. The electrical cable business revenues came in at Rs 947 crore. The metal-based product segment grew by 27%, while the optic fibre cable volumes grew by 70%.

The distribution push in the electrical cables business has contributed to the revenue share improvement, Viswanathan said during the company’s investor call.

In the fast-moving electrical goods segment (FMEG), inflationary pressure and destocking of fans due to changes in energy efficiency norms had affected volumes, the company said.

Viswanathan said Finolex would hit the `500-crore mark in the FMEG business in two years and this could be through both organic and inorganic growth. The company is open to acquisitions in the space at the right valuations, but hasn’t found anything so far, the Finolex CFO added.