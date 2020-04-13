Business & COVID-19: Public cloud to the rescue

This is the most crucial time to leverage the power of exponential technologies, especially cloud.

By Siva S

The Covid-19 pandemic has in many ways caught us off-guard. While our economists are busy estimating the impact it will have on the global economy; one thing is for sure – it’s ripple effect will stay much longer than expected. CIOs, business leaders and technologists across the globe are reviewing, analysing and re-reviewing their decisions in this period of volatility.

This is the most crucial time to leverage the power of exponential technologies, especially cloud. Any organisation that is still in two-minds about moving to the cloud; needs to embark on a cloud adoption process immediately. Enterprises should prioritise and execute their half-yearly or quarterly cloud adoption and optimisation plan. All those wondering how to go about this journey; should start by focusing on these three key aspects.

Business continuity planning: There are certain key elements that businesses need to consider on priority to ensure seamless continuity. This includes enabling virtual contact centre on cloud so as to enable employees to answer customer calls effectively. Cloud-based Amazon Connect is a platform enabling a virtual contact centre to be set up in 45 minutes and with an additional eight hours of time investment, one can also automate the customer care responses by integrating Amazon AI services like Amazon Lex and Amazon Polly.

Closely connected to this is the need for automated bots—both for external as well as internal communication—a key criteria during the uncertain times. Tools such as Google Cloud’s DialogFlow, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, Microsoft Bot Framework, Azure QnA Maker, Microsoft Luis help in designing chatbots.

For risk modelling dependent industries such as insurance, stock trading, banking, pharma, life sciences, retail, FMCG, that depend heavily on their risk modelling algorithms on a daily basis, high computing power platforms such as Amazon EMR, Azure HDInsight, Google Dataproc can be leveraged along with machine learning platforms such as (Google Cloud AutoML, Amazon Sagemaker, AzureML) on the cloud.

Cost savings on cloud: Organisations should downsize respective cloud resources and plan cloud inventory to the bare minimum. Enterprises should also adopt reserved instances pricing model for a 1-year or 3-year period which will allow to save up to 60% on their compute spend.

Additionally, businesses should resort to exploring spot instances for at least 50% of cloud workloads which will help reduce 80% of cloud spend. Another measure is containerisation of minimum one-third of the organisation’s large applications on the cloud which will help save up to 75% of compute spend and scheduling non-production instances/servers to start and stop on a daily basis which can help save almost 50% of server compute bills.

Short-term cloud initiatives: The current situation requires organisations to set short-term goals to help prepare for the next 12-18 months. Having a thorough hold on data is a crucial requirement for businesses in such volatile times. One crucial cloud initiative of businesses should be to set up a centralised Data Lake on the cloud. Launch of a full-fledged Data Lake can be built in less than 60 days using cloud-native data lake technologies (Amazon Redshift, Azure DataLake) or some leading 3rd party data platforms. Fast-tracking application development on cloud is also a critical short-term cloud initiative that businesses should adopt in these uncertain times.

Last but not the least, important short-term cloud initiative that enterprises need to adopt should be DevOps Automation on Cloud. With work from home mode having its own challenges with respect to coordination and network connectivity, typical DevOps deployments might require prolonged time. This calls for automating the DevOps processes over the cloud platform to ensure swift time management.

The writer is founder & CEO, Powerupcloud, an LTI company