Bunching up of releases to help faster bounceback for multiplexes: Alok Tandon, CEO, Inox Leisure

The industry is growing consistently at a CAGR of 10-11% for the past so many years, which underlines the strong foundations that it is built upon.

By Malini Bhupta

The lockdown has forced multiplexes to down shutters. Inox Leisure’s CEO Alok Tandon believes that the business will return to normalcy sooner than later, thanks to the passion of cinema lovers. In an interview with Malini Bhupta, Tandon says that Inox is prepared for life after lockdown with not only blockbuster releases, but hygiene and social distancing plans to protect moviegoers. Edited Excerpts:

How do you see this pandemic impacting the movie exhibition and entertainment business?

The impact is significant, considering that our revenues have come to a naught, and we don’t know how much time the pandemic will take to completely disappear. But we are of a firm belief that the passion of Indian cinema-lovers will make the business return to normalcy sooner than later. The industry is growing consistently at a CAGR of 10-11% for the past so many years, which underlines the strong foundations that it is built upon.

Expectations are of a low touch economy where the consumer will prefer to keep physical contact at the minimum for fear of the virus spreading. Do you see this happening for the movie business too?

Very interestingly, we have always been talking about cinemas being a social destination and a melting pot for emotions, where you come with your friends and family, celebrate, eat, get entertained and go back home happy. But now we know that we will have to reverse our narrative for the time being.

China has closed multiplexes after reopening them. What is likely in store for India?

Our government has done a great job in handling the situation so far. We have followed all the directives from the authorities as and when received, and we will continue to do so. Of course, we are keenly waiting to welcome our guests to our cinemas, but the decision to re-open will be a well-informed one, after ascertaining the environmental as well as health aspects.

What about the pipeline of movies and their slated release? When are you expecting to see some opening up?

We might see a few releases bunching up, but we won’t mind such a situation as it would help us in bouncing back faster. I am sure that even producers are looking forward to release their movies at the best possible time. The pipeline was anyway exciting for Q1 as well as for Q2. Sooryvanshi and 83 along with YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and multi-lingual release Haathi Mere Saathi have been pushed. Salman’s Radhe and Shahid’s Jersey will also come in at some point of time. On the Hollywood front, Mulan, Bond movie No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, Peter Rabbit 2 and Wonder Woman 2 have been pushed to later dates.

What kind of restrictions are you seeing post lockdown?

We see most of the restrictions revolving around the need of maintaining social distancing.

What are mall owners saying about lease rentals?

In a situation like this, wherein revenues have plummeted to zero, the first thing which comes to mind is reducing expenditures, and with rental being one of our major expense items in profit and loss, it was imperative upon us to take this route. We have already communicated our objectives of invoking the ‘force majeure’ clause to all developers.

How will the multiplex business change after this pandemic?

This passion and liking for the giant screen has stood the test of time and has seen through many difficult phases in its century-old history. That experience of going out for a movie with your loved ones, seated together, enjoying a movie with sharp picture quality and thumping sound is unparalleled. We don’t see the business changing at all.

What new model do you think the business needs to adopt to overcome the current fear that consumers will be worried about?

From an operations perspective, we have plans to deploy various ways to ensure social distancing. We will execute cross-allocation of seats to our guests, we will program our shows in such a manner that no two movie intermissions occur at the same time, so that the food counters and restrooms don’t get crowded. We will have to sell fewer seats in a show as an investment of inventory for gaining customer confidence.

What proposals have exhibitors shared with the government to emerge from the lockdown?

Support from the government is also much-needed for us to come out of this situation. The Multiplex Association Of India has written to the relevant ministries and sought support on various fronts. We have requested for financial support in the form of salary subsidies, interest-free loans for three years, exemptions from various taxes and duties like GST, show tax, LBETs and property taxes for a period of one year, waiver on electricity minimum demand charges for one year and auto renewal of licences and permits for the next one year.