Bumper crop! Kharif foodgrains output estimated at record 141 million tonne

Production of kharif foodgrains for 2018-19 crop year (July-June) has been estimated at a record 141.59 million tonne on the back of increased acreage under paddy and expected better yield in pulses and coarse cereals. Last year’s kharif output was 140.73 mt as per the latest (fourth) estimate, up from 134.67 seen in the first estimate.

The robust output could potentially increase pressure on the government to buy the crops at the MSPs if market rates fall below the benchmark rates on bumper arrivals at mandis.

“Since this is the first estimate, the crops output may be even higher as normally the initial estimates see upward revisions,” a government official said.

The government releases crops output estimates five times at different intervals based on the sowing data and arrival of the crops in the market.

Rice output in kharif 2018-19 is estimated to be a record 99.24 million tonne in this kharif season, up from 97.5 million tonne in the previous season. The sowing area under paddy was 2.36% higher at 38.6 million hecatres as of September 20 as against the year-ago period. A higher output means the government will have to buy more rice from farmers, experts said.

The Food Corporation of India has purchased a record 38.16 million tonne of rice as of September 24 in the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September).

The FCI’s procurement cost of rice is estimated at `1,16,113 crore for 2018-19, up by more than `12,000 crore over the previous year. Earlier this month the government announced a package — PM-AASHA — of price deficiency support schemes for agriculture crops with an extra Budget outlay of `15,000 crore for procurement of oilseeds and pulses crops.

Even as the kharif harvesting season starts from October, some of the early-sown crops start arriving in mandis in September. According to official data, farmers in Karnataka had to sell their fresh harvest of moong crop at 33-35% below the MSP while in Maharashtra mandi prices were 32% below the MSP in mid-September.

The moong MSP for kharif 2018 was increased 25% from the last year level as part of a government promise to set the benchmark prices at 150% over their production costs (A2+FL).

According to the first estimates of the kharif crops released on Wednesday, the production of pulses such as tur, urad and moong is likely to be 9.22 million tonne, down from last year’s 9.34 million tonne, mainly due to decline in area under urad. The tur production is estimated at 4.08 million tonne, moong at 1.58 million tonne and urad at 2.65 million tonne.

The total output of kharif-grown coarse cereals is seen at 33.13 million tonne, including 21.47 million tonne of maize. The output of jowar is estimated at 1.88 million tonne, bajra at 7.77 million tonne and ragi at 1.68 million tonne. Among the cash crops, cotton output for this year has been pegged at 32.5 million bales (of 170kg each), down from 34.9 million bales last year. Sugarcane production is likely to jump to 383.9 million tonne from 376.9 million tonne.

The cotton production is set to decline as the major growing state Gujarat has not received adequate monsoon rains.

The Saurashtra region is still 33% rain deficient. The overall monsoon rainfall has been 91% of the normal so far since June 1, the India Meteorological Department said. The production of crops is good as the monsoon rainfall was “widespread” in main June-July sowing period, an official said.