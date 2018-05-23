Budget carrier SpiceJet to connect Chennai to Mangaluru; adds 10 new flights

Budget carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch flight services in the Chennai-Mangaluru sector starting June, besides enhancing frequencies on some of its existing routes in south India. (Reuters)

Budget carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch flight services in the Chennai-Mangaluru sector starting June, besides enhancing frequencies on some of its existing routes in south India. The 10 new flights and additional frequencies are aimed at strengthening the airline’s southern India network and will be operated with the regional Bombardier Q-400 regional jets, SpiceJet said in a release.

As part of this expansion, the airline will introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, it said. Services on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry are being enhanced with an additional evening flight from May 25, while Chennai-Kozhikode and Bengaluru-Kozhikode would have an additional evening flight and Chennai-Hyderabad a third flight, starting June 16, the airline said.

“SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers. We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travellers conveniently plan same day trips,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

The carrier currently operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones, with a fleet of 37 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q-400s.