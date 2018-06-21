Budget carrier IndiGo announces direct flights from Lucknow to Goa, Pune

Budget carrier IndiGo today announced the launch of direct flights from Lucknow to Goa and Pune from July onwards. (PTI)

Budget carrier IndiGo today announced the launch of direct flights from Lucknow to Goa and Pune from July onwards. The airline will operate a daily flight between Lucknow and Goa and between the Uttar Pradesh capital and Pune. With the introduction of flight services on these two sectors, IndiGo’s average daily departures will now be 25 flights out of Lucknow to 13 destinations, the airline said in a statement. The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline’s operations, and will provide enhanced connectivity between Lucknow and other key cities with all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 3,999, the statement said.