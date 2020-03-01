BSNL writes to govt for release of voluntary retirement scheme funds

BSNL has written a letter to the Department of Telecommunications regarding its requirement for the VRS fund.

State-owned BSNL has written to the government for releasing Rs 14,000 crore of the Rs 29,937 crore approved by the Union Cabinet for funding its voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). The loss-making company, which is trying to reduce its large workforce, needs to pay ex-gratia to its employees, who have opted for early retirement.

Last year in October, the government had approved a Rs 70,000-crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL, of which direct cash outgo was only for the VRS component. Apart from the VRS, the government will allocate 4G spectrum worth Rs 23,814 crore to the two firms and also provide a sovereign guarantee for raising Rs 15,000 crore through bonds. The company has written a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding its requirement for the VRS fund.

It has estimated that its outgo towards VRS payment will be Rs 7,000 crore in the current financial year ending March 31, while another Rs 7,000 crore will be in the beginning of next fiscal beginning April 1. Sources said apart from the release of Rs 14,000 crore, BSNL has also written to DoT to expedite the process of issuing a sovereign guarantee so that it can start the process of raising money through bonds. The amount thus raised will be used to fund its capex plans and pay dues of vendors.

As per data provided by the company, around 78,560 employees have opted for early retirement, which is over 50% of its total staff count. The amount of ex-gratia for eligible employees will be equal to 35 days salary for each completed year of service and 25 days salary for every year of service left until superannuation. The pension and gratuity will be provided once the employees complete 60 years of age.

Sources said DoT will soon forward the demands to the finance ministry. As is known, a seven-member group of ministers (GoM) has been formulated to fast-track the implementation of the revival plan for BSNL and MTNL. The government believes that by reducing the huge workforce of BSNL, which eats up 77% of its revenues, the company can become competitive and profitable over a period of time. BSNL registered a net loss of Rs 13,804 crore on a revenue of Rs 18,865 crore in FY19.