BSNL likely to pay May salary on time

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2019 4:29:46 AM

The company has recently tied up with State Bank of India for a Rs 1,500-crore loan to meet its working capital requirements, based on a letter of comfort extended by Department of Telecom.

bsnl, telecom sector, telecom industryIn February this year, BSNL failed to provide salaries on time, a first for the telecom firm in its entire history.

BSNL is expected to provide salaries for May on time, which is the last working day of the month. “We are comfortable…We will be able to pay salaries on time this month,” BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said.

The company has recently tied up with State Bank of India for a Rs 1,500-crore loan to meet its working capital requirements, based on a letter of comfort extended by Department of Telecom.

State-owned telecom firm BSNL, which failed to provide salaries on time in February to its over 1.65 lakh staff, has been making timely payments ever since as the liquidity position of the company has been improving.
The salary tab of nearly `900 crore would be supported by receivables from mobile, broadband and enterprise businesses, Shrivastava said.

In February this year, BSNL failed to provide salaries on time, a first for the telecom firm in its entire history. It must be mentioned that almost 60% of the company’s revenues go into paying salaries.

The associations and unions of BSNL allege that the financial health of telecom industry has suffered because of the predatory pricing of Reliance Jio.

The losses of BSNL were increasing every year. It reported a loss of around `8,000 crore for FY18, compared to Rs 4,786 crore in FY17. For FY19 also, the loss is expected to be higher than Rs 8,000 crore.

The government last month extended an approval and letter of comfort for the PSU to avail it loans of up to Rs 3,500 crore from banks for working capital needs, a move that is expected to spell relief for the company battling intense liquidity pressure.

Earlier this month, BSNL said its management is making all efforts to ease liquidity pressure, and expects normalcy to be restored by the September quarter of 2019-20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BSNL likely to pay May salary on time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition