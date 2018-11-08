BSNL launches alternate digital KYC process for new connections across circles

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 3:22 PM

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched an alternate digital KYC process for issuing new connections across various circles, a top official has said.

BSNL, BSNL KYC process, DOT, vodafone, bharti airtel, digital kycThe telecom PSU has informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) about the new system which has been rolled out, Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched an alternate digital KYC process for issuing new connections across various circles, a top official has said. The telecom PSU has informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) about the new system which has been rolled out, Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava told PTI. “We have conveyed that we have launched the new system across all our circles and it has stabilised,” Shrivastava said.

Earlier this week, large private telecom operators including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel said they have begun rolling out ‘alternate digital KYC (know your customer) process for new connections, which will replace Aadhaar-based electronic verification process.
Airtel has started rolling out the alternate digital KYC in select circles including Delhi, UP (East) and UP (West) with plans to extend to other locations in the coming days.

Vodafone Idea has also confirmed its new digital KYC process is live and being rolled out nationally, and added that the DoT instructions allow for provisional rollout of digital KYC. Reliance Jio sources, too, had indicated that the operator has a plan on alternate digital KYC and will roll it out soon. However, it is not clear if telecom service providers are, for now, simultaneously continuing Aadhaar eKYC for verification of new subscribers — a breather they have sought from the government while the new system is set in place.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, the Telecom Department had issued detailed instructions to telcos on stopping the use of Aadhaar-based electronic-KYC (eKYC) and had asked them to report compliance by November 5. But the operators, subsequently, approached the government requesting that they be allowed to continue with Aadhaar-based eKYC process till November 20, while they implement the new digital process.

The Supreme Court order of September restricts the use of Aadhaar authentication by private entities in the absence of a legal provision. On October 26, the telecom department asked operators to stop using Aadhaar for electronic verification of existing mobile phone customers as well as for issuing new connections to comply with order of the apex court.

The DoT also took note of the fact that the industry had mooted an alternate process for KYC which entailed customer acquisition forms to be embedded with live photo of the subscriber and scanned images of proof of identity and proof of address — digitising the end-to-end process for on-boarding of new mobile subscribers and making it paperless. Accordingly, all telcos were asked by the DoT to ensure readiness of their systems and offer the proof of concept of the proposed digital process by November 5 for approval.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BSNL launches alternate digital KYC process for new connections across circles
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition